Mia Telecoms offers enterprise cloud telephony

In May, MIA Telecoms will launch a new enterprise cloud telephony solution: iServ UC, The Business Cloud.

The release combines three major international brands: Centile Telecom Applications; Epygi Technologies; and Cisco.

The offering will simplify voice and unified communications to the channel and make voice technology easily accessible to all businesses, and tailored to each worker’s style enabling any UC, any terminal, from anywhere.

Provisioning is simple, from the gateways to the handset devices, which makes deployment quick and easy through a plug-and-play operation.

iServ UC, The Business Cloud incorporates Centile’s carrier voice and unified communications platform. Epygi gateways will enable local PSTN integration to provide site survivability, and the overall solution will be promoted with Cisco handsets.

MIA Telecoms will supply Cisco handsets under the Multiplatform Phones Programme (MPP).

Historically, handsets have been a barrier to entry for most companies and often accounts for the largest part of the telecoms investment, which is why the Cisco IP device element is such an important part of iServ UC, The Business Cloud.

Under the MPP agreement with Cisco, MIA Telecoms will be able to sell Cisco handsets at competitive rates.

All solution elements have been subjected to rigorous testing and certification to guarantee interoperability and support quick and easy provisioning.

Bryan Driessel, MD of MIA Telecoms, comments: “With Cisco’s high-quality products, the top functionality of the carrier voice and unified communication platform powered by Centile, and Epygi’s reliable and secure PSTN lines, our offering will be unrivalled in South Africa.”

By partnering with MIA Telecoms, resellers will receive marketing support, full sales and technical training and guidance throughout the process. Resellers will also receive the opportunity to enter the market and make money quickly with quick-to-market incentives.