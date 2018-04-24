Business Intelligence Developer

A progressive employer of choice within the Financial Services industry is seeking a talented and detail-orientated BI Developer to optimize Business Intelligence solutions within a dynamic and innovative team of niche experts. Qualification:Matric (essential)Tertiary Diploma or Degree in Information Technology or related (essential) Skills & Experience: Upwards of 5 years hands-on BI experienceRobust exposure with:Data AnalysisRelational databasesETLData WarehousingAgile methodologies Job Description:This exciting opportunity allows you to build, implement and maintain BI applications to support optimal business performance.

