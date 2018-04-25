Senior Project Manager

Due to operational requirements, ADP Marine & Modular requires to identify and appoint an appropriate candidate into the position of Senior Project Manager to plan, co-ordinate and manage the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of assigned projects or studies, including taking a leadership role in the preparation of proposals

Main Duties

– To plan, co-ordinate and manage the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of assigned projects and studies, including taking a leadership role in the preparation of proposals.

– To ensure clear agreement of client objectives and that these are met or exceeded.

– To achieve or better the budgeted gross margin.

– To provide strong HSE leadership

Essential skills/experience

– Demonstrable commitment to HSE Management in a project environment

– Excellent leadership and communication skills

– High level of customer focus

– Proven ability in leading multidiscipline activities.

– Minimum of 10-15 years industry experience with 5 years’ experience in project management preferably minerals processing or project delivery environment

– Proven experience in Marine engineering and project management

– Relevant engineering degree or equivalent qualification

– Formal project management training and exposure

Should you be interested in this challenging opportunity, please email your updated comprehensive CV to Heather Viviers at (email address)

Should you not receive any feedback within 4 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

