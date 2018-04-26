Node Africa selects Workonline as upstream provider

Node Africa, the East African provider of bespoke cloud infrastructure solutions, has chosen privately owned global Network Service Provider Workonline Communications as its IP transit provider.

Workonline is one of the top three ASN’s in Africa and one of Africa’s largest carriers.

Phares Kariuki, CEO of Node Africa, explains that the partnership is a natural fit, based on similar business philosophies. “Node Africa, like Workonline, is committed to creating a long-term partnership with our clients, leveraging on each other’s strengths and looking at the long term vision rather than merely selling them products or services.

“I believe our philosophies are similar in this way, and that this will lead to a long and successful partnership in East Africa, and Africa.”

He explains that while the organisation has taken the role of providing customised cloud solutions to cater to their client’s needs, Node Africa views itself as a hybrid data management company that creates and integrates unique solutions, instead of a cloud and infrastructure company.

Edward Lawrence, director of business development at Workonline, explains: “As a company, we are dedicated to connecting Africa to the world and the world to Africa. This partnership is one more step in the right direction in that regard, and is in line with our philosophy of providing the best for Africa. I believe our expertise and forward thinking ability in terms of leadership in software, tools and network infrastructure make us the right provider for Node Africa.

“We are dedicated to driving the development of the tech community and sector in East Africa, and are excited about working with one of the region’s leading businesses,” he adds.