My client a multi national company specialising in the Construction of Solar Farms are looking for a seasoned Senior Project Manager to manage all their Projects in South Africa and Africa. This position is not for the faint hearted and will require a person that understands the ins and outs of a Solar Farm from Construction through to implemenation to Grid. Management of upcoming Construction Projects as well as management of current Solar Farms in OEM stages. The Solar Farm Projects runs into billion of rands in total. You will report directly to the 2IC of the company. Although they have a excellent footprint in South Africa they are an international company that brings their expertise to Africa.

The position requires the following but is not limited to the following:

* Establish Project team

* Coordinate & manage project team

* Support negotiations with Suppliers and Contractors

* Assist & lead the supply chain division issuing RFP’s, managing the bid evaluation process

* Optimise Project budget

* Emsire SSO Compliance to the EPC Contract

* Identify contract breaches and manage project risks

* Conduct meetings with the stakeholders concerning contractual problems and issues

* Ensure the Sub-EPC adherence to project processes and procedures

Qualifications:

* Degree or equivalent in Construction Management or Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering

* Accredited training for FIDIC and NEC Contracts

Experience:

* 10+ years management experience of managing large scale construction projects

* 5+ years experience managing renewable energy construction projects

* Management of all construction aspects, electrical, mechanical and civil engineering works

* Sound knowledge of contracts related to energy generation projects

* Good understanding of Utility interfaces and stakeholders

Ideal experience and qualifications:

* PMP Accreditation

* SACPCMP Registered as Pr.CPM

* Pr.Eng, CEng or similiar registrations

* Solar Asset Management experience

* Solar PV Plant operational experience

* Exposure to High Voltage Networks and Sub-stations

