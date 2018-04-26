Velocity Group chooses HPE SimpliVity

The Velocity Group, a specialist South African ICT partner, is partnering with HPE SimpliVity to deliver hyperconverged infrastructure to its customer base.

The announcement sees Velocity Group lead with HPE SimpliVity as a platform of choice when assisting customers to evaluate an innovative, all-in-one virtualisation solution that integrates compute and software-defined storage into a single, easy-to-manage platform.

“In the last 10 years, we have built up a large install base of HPE DL380 customers in the Mid-Market corporate space. With HPE SimpliVity standardising on this industry leading server technology, the benefits for customers looking to simplify their data center environment is immense,” states Jonathan Kropf, CEO at Velocity Group.

HPE SimpliVity helps achieve the agility and economics of the cloud with enterprise-grade performance and data protection. Built on the HPE ProLiant DL380 server platform, the all-flash HPE SimpliVity 380 hyperconverged infrastructure de-duplicates and compresses data inline to reduce required storage capacity, data centre footprint and IOPs.

The pay-as-you-grow building block approach is an ideal fit for midsize businesses and enterprises with remote office sites.

“We are delighted to be working with The Velocity Group to bring HPE SimpliVity to the South African market,” says Marco Vieira, country manager: data centre infrastructure group at HPE.

“By deploying HPE SimpliVity, customers of The Velocity Group can streamline and enable IT operations at a fraction of the cost of traditional and public cloud solutions by combining their IT infrastructure and advanced data services into a single, integrated all-flash solution.

“HPE SimpliVity is a powerful, simple, and efficient hyperconverged platform that joins best-in-class data services with the world’s best-selling server and offers the industry’s most complete guarantee.”