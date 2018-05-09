Kenyan taxpayers get a better experience

With a reduced call abandonment rate, a significant drop in customer response time and increased engagement across different channels, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has registered an increased score of 71,9% on the Customer Satisfaction Index; a clear indication of the hassle-free and seamless taxpayer experience now being delivered by the government authority.

This progress follows the implementation of Oracle’s Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Cloud solution that has helped KRA introduce a standardised approach to taxpayer interactions across integrated platforms.

“We needed to re-engineer processes, realign structures and implement tools that would ensure that the CRM system is delivered on simplicity, convenience and efficiency in service delivery,” says Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) commissioner-general John Njiraini.

“Since the implementation of Oracle CRM Cloud, our social media engagement rate has doubled, our customer query response time has improved from an average of an hour to only 15 minutes, and the resulting insights have enhanced our understanding of our customers and their needs.”

With Oracle CRM, KRA has created a robust customer engagement platform that allows for every service requests, enquiries complaints and compliments to be tracked and logged across various touch points.

It also includes an end-to-end issue resolution and escalation framework that was built using the Oracle Cloud platform. KRA will soon also incorporate the Oracle Customer Analytics system for intelligent insights that can be used to drive exceptional customer engagement.

“The KRA is committed to developing a solution that’s hinged on the concept of customer centricity and we are inspired by the government entity’s vision,” says Arun Khehar, senior vice-president: business applications, ECEMEA at Oracle.

“The success achieved thus far is the result of the first phase of KRA’s Oracle CRM implementation. During the course of 2018, our goal is to link all front line and back office staff through a framework that connects the teams in a virtual environment that is accessible regardless of geographical location.”

In 2018, KRA will integrate more users into the system to further enhance service delivery across all relevant customer touch points and communication channels.

The complete integration of Oracle CRM with the back-end system is set to be completed, following which the CRM will be positioned as the KRA’s gateway to its online and offline services. Throughout the process, KRA has undertaken extensive staff training to ensure that employees are engaged with the system and capable of using it to its full potential.

“Since we rolled-out the Oracle CRM solution as part of the Authority’s transformation agenda in December 2017, our engagement with taxpayers has significantly improved, and we continue to receive positive feedback,” concludes Njiraini.