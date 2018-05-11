NetApp strengthens cloud data services portfolio

NetApp has announced NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform. NetApp Cloud Volumes offers customers a fully-managed, cloud-native file storage service that’s integrated with Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

This release is the first step in a partnership that combines the reach of NetApp’s world-class data services, backed by hundreds of thousands of customers, with Google Cloud’s leadership in application development, analytics and machine learning.

NetApp also introduced a high performance, cloud-connected flash system to power artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications, as well as innovative new software to ensure superior cloud-architected infrastructure for data retention compliance.

all the data required for effective AI applications is a challenge for traditional solutions. NetApp brings together leading public cloud data services and the most cloud connected flash solutions, through the Data Fabric, to help customers automate and monetize their data assets.

“Companies are increasingly looking at using data and cloud technology to accelerate their businesses,” says George Kurian, CEO of NetApp. “As the leader in hybrid cloud data services, NetApp is uniquely positioned to help them create new market opportunities by rapidly deploying new technologies. Only NetApp makes it easy to integrate data with performance-leading flash and the world’s leading clouds for elastic compute and powerful analytic engines.”

Today’s announcements include NetApp and Google Cloud joining forces to deliver hybrid cloud data services with NetApp Cloud Volumes for GCP.

* NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform is a fully-managed, cloud-native file storage service which speeds developer access to resources and simplifies management.

* NetApp’s automated syncs, NetApp SnapshotTM copies and rapid clones will support free-flowing data, allowing developers to accelerate workspace creation and build cycles.

* The service is ideal for the migration of any workload including file services, analytics, database, disaster recovery and DevOps. Now, customers have a simpler way to move data back and forth between on premises and the cloud.

“Companies are on different paths to the cloud, each with unique dependencies,” says Diane Greene, CEO of Google Cloud. “Google Cloud and NetApp are committed to simplifying the journey, meeting customers where they are, and accelerating innovation. NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform –a high-performance storage service with advanced management features–gives our customers the freedom to move to the cloud at their own pace.”