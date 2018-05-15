Upcoming Free Beer Sessions …

“Connect. Grow. Scale” – was the headline to an article published in an entrepreneurial magazine which detailed how the ambitions of independent business owners are now no different from those of a large corporation.

Technology has now made it possible for anyone to compete globally and against opposition of any size.

What better way to learn how to leverage the ability to connect, grow and scale with Open Source Technologies and agile processes than at Free Beer Sessions.

Engage with masters who have tried and tested this theory.

Candice Herotodou, formerly Mesk, will speak about agile. A collaborator by nature and involved in all things agile and DevOps, Candice will relay the story of her journey in a presentation titled DevOps Culture: Are you ready?

In addition, Quintin de Kock will be at the crease to discuss how Netstar took advantage of open source tech to scale their production environment.

Hear how Altech Netstar secured Platinum TT100 (The Technology Top 100) status for maintaining excellence for more than five consecutive years.

Head over to freebeersessions.co.za.to find out more.