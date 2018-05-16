As an Android Mobile Developer, you will assist in the design and development of new features.
Key responsibilities:
– Help refine new features
– Locate and resolve bugs and crashes
– Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
– Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation
Qualifications:
– 3-year computer science degree (or equivalent)
– At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio)
– Strong computer science and programming fundamentals
– Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles
– Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques
Attributes / Experience required:
– Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions
– Experience working with unit test frameworks (EasyMock, Mockito, Robolectric, etc)
– Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well-known libraries (volley, restkit, etc)
– Knowledge and appreciation of Android user experience design patterns
– Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail
– Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence
– Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium
– Any iOS native development experience