Android Mobile Developer

As an Android Mobile Developer, you will assist in the design and development of new features.

Key responsibilities:

– Help refine new features

– Locate and resolve bugs and crashes

– Brainstorm new ideas and concepts

– Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation

Qualifications:

– 3-year computer science degree (or equivalent)

– At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio)

– Strong computer science and programming fundamentals

– Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles

– Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques

Attributes / Experience required:

– Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions

– Experience working with unit test frameworks (EasyMock, Mockito, Robolectric, etc)

– Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well-known libraries (volley, restkit, etc)

– Knowledge and appreciation of Android user experience design patterns

– Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail

– Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence

– Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium

– Any iOS native development experience

