Developer – C#

Developer – C# (Parvana)About the Client: Responsibilities:

Participate in requirements analysis.

Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture.

Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages.

Test and deploy applications and systems.

Revise, update, refactor and debug code.

Improve existing software.

Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC).

Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support.

Requirements:

Able to work in high performing, self-managing teams.

Guidewire GOSU development experience.

C# / JavaScript / Object oriented programming.

Unit test development / Scrum / Agile development.

Experience in using SVN / GIT.

Design driven development.

Continuous integration.

SOLID development principles.

Experience in short term insurance systems would be great.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position