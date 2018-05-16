Developer – C# (Parvana)About the Client: Responsibilities:
- Participate in requirements analysis.
- Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture.
- Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages.
- Test and deploy applications and systems.
- Revise, update, refactor and debug code.
- Improve existing software.
- Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC).
- Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support.
Requirements:
- Able to work in high performing, self-managing teams.
- Guidewire GOSU development experience.
- C# / JavaScript / Object oriented programming.
- Unit test development / Scrum / Agile development.
- Experience in using SVN / GIT.
- Design driven development.
- Continuous integration.
- SOLID development principles.
- Experience in short term insurance systems would be great.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)