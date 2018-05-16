Developer – C#

May 16, 2018

Developer – C# (Parvana)

Responsibilities:

  • Participate in requirements analysis.
  • Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture.
  • Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages.
  • Test and deploy applications and systems.
  • Revise, update, refactor and debug code.
  • Improve existing software.
  • Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC).
  • Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support.

Requirements:

  • Able to work in high performing, self-managing teams.
  • Guidewire GOSU development experience.
  • C# / JavaScript / Object oriented programming.
  • Unit test development / Scrum / Agile development.
  • Experience in using SVN / GIT.
  • Design driven development.
  • Continuous integration.
  • SOLID development principles.
  • Experience in short term insurance systems would be great.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

