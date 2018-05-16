DevOps Engineer

A growing Cape Town based South African Software house is looking for DevOps Engineer responsible for providing high-quality technical support. Troubleshoot and develop technical solutions related to software; create workaround procedures when standard procedures have failed and ensures issues are resolved in a timely fashion. Qualification:MatricIdeally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential Skills & Experience: Minimum requirement is 3 year's solid work related C# / Java Development working experienceObject Orientated languages required: C#, Java, SQL, Bash, ASP.Net, and PerlPython experience beneficialExposure to programming and scriptingKnowledge of debugging softwareDB Visualizer experienceVisual Studio experience Job Description:Provide external and internal support on software queries.Maintain software components and ensure reliable deployment of new features.Setup and deploy database releases to the QA, UAT and live environments.Design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve software.Taking ownership of software issues, and working with our Development Teams to resolve more advanced issues when necessary.Documenting, troubleshooting and problem resolution steps independently.Responsible for collaborating with a variety of individuals and teams at all levels within the organization.Perform advanced root cause analysis on bugs and databases.Configure and maintain in house scripting.Automate and implement processes.

