Front End Web Developer

What are the specific competencies required?

– BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field

– Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

– Familiarity with browser testing and debugging

– Proficient understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3, SASS and LESS

– Advanced or immediate experience in ReactJS, Angular1/2 or similar modern Javascript frameworks

– Advanced or immediate experience in ES6, Typescript and build step transpilers.

– Proficient understanding of CSS frameworks such as Bootstrap, Foundation or Material

– Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

– Solid knowledge of best security practices, xhr requests, http headers, cors, etc

– Good understanding of C# technology

– Ability to write unit and integration tests with Karma, Jasmine, etc

– Experience converting high fidelity designs to HTML

What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?

– Build reusable front-end components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

– Build highly interactive websites in medium to large single page applications.

– Collaborate, support and communicate effectively with Design, QA and Backend team members

– Optimise web application for speed, scalability and cross browser support

