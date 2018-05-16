Front End Web Developer

What are the specific competencies required?
– BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field
– Good understanding of scrum and agile practices
– Familiarity with browser testing and debugging
– Proficient understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3, SASS and LESS
– Advanced or immediate experience in ReactJS, Angular1/2 or similar modern Javascript frameworks
– Advanced or immediate experience in ES6, Typescript and build step transpilers.
– Proficient understanding of CSS frameworks such as Bootstrap, Foundation or Material
– Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
– Solid knowledge of best security practices, xhr requests, http headers, cors, etc
– Good understanding of C# technology
– Ability to write unit and integration tests with Karma, Jasmine, etc
– Experience converting high fidelity designs to HTML
What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?
– Build reusable front-end components and libraries for future use across multiple projects
– Build highly interactive websites in medium to large single page applications.
– Collaborate, support and communicate effectively with Design, QA and Backend team members
– Optimise web application for speed, scalability and cross browser support