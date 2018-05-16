Full Stack Software Developer

An international market competitor is seeking a talented and passionate Software Developer to join their growing and dynamic team of Information Technology experts. If you value flexi-hours and significant performance bonuses then joining this future-focused employer of choice is the right move for you! Qualification:Matric (essential)Relevant BSc or related Degree (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 4 years hands-on and robust full-stack development experienceStrong experience with and understanding of:HTML, JavaScript and CSSReact, C#, NodeJS or PhaserJS Job Description:This exciting opportunity calls for planning, designing, implementing, documenting and testing new features within an agile work environment. You will be required to do code reviews while delivering stable and robust code within a cross functional team of professionals.

