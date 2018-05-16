Junior Network Engineer

This position requires a candidate that resides in George, surrounding areas or willing to relocate to George

The following is minimum requirements

Grade 12

– Ndip/Bsc (Within any area of IT excl. graphical design will be beneficial)

– Min. 3 years hands on I.T experience in especially hardware, servers and networks

– Fluent in English and Afrikaans (written and verbal)

– ICDL certification, alternatively, MS Office Certification

– A+/N+ Certification (Server / Linux / Security +) will be beneficial

– Mikrotik Knowledge (Basic training) and Network Concepts

– Must be able to work overtime according to overtime / standby roster; must be willing and flexible to work overtime occasionally on short notice

