Junior Network Engineer

This position requires a candidate that resides in George, surrounding areas or willing to relocate to George
The following is minimum requirements
Grade 12
– Ndip/Bsc (Within any area of IT excl. graphical design will be beneficial)
– Min. 3 years hands on I.T experience in especially hardware, servers and networks
– Fluent in English and Afrikaans (written and verbal)
– ICDL certification, alternatively, MS Office Certification
– A+/N+ Certification (Server / Linux / Security +) will be beneficial
– Mikrotik Knowledge (Basic training) and Network Concepts
– Must be able to work overtime according to overtime / standby roster; must be willing and flexible to work overtime occasionally on short notice