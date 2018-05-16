Lead Developer

Gather requirements from business users
Create business requirement specifications
Create system and database design documents
Translate Business Rules to programming language
Supporting and bug fixing existing Systems
Documentation of existing Systems
Testing Components
Mentoring of Junior Developers
A suitable degree such as
o B.Com/Bus Sci (IS); or
o BSc. (Comp); or
o B.Tech IT (Software Development)
o N.Dip IT (Software Development)
· Microsoft SQL Server 2008/2014 (Compulsory)
· Strong T-SQL Skills
· Knowledge of SQL optimization
· Strong SQL programming skills essential (Stored Procedure, Triggers, SSIS)
· Object Orientated programming skills and principles
· C#
· Web Development (ASP .NET, WEBAPI, CSS, HTML)
· JavaScript
· Web Services (Restful)
Medical aid and provident fund