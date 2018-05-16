Lead Developer

May 16, 2018

Gather requirements from business users

Create business requirement specifications

Create system and database design documents

Translate Business Rules to programming language

Supporting and bug fixing existing Systems

Documentation of existing Systems

Testing Components

Mentoring of Junior Developers

A suitable degree such as

o    B.Com/Bus Sci (IS);  or

o    BSc. (Comp); or

o    B.Tech IT (Software Development)

o    N.Dip IT (Software Development)

·         Microsoft SQL Server 2008/2014 (Compulsory)

·         Strong T-SQL Skills

·         Knowledge of SQL optimization

·         Strong SQL programming skills essential (Stored Procedure, Triggers, SSIS)

·         Object Orientated programming skills and principles

·         C#

·         Web Development (ASP .NET, WEBAPI, CSS, HTML)

·         JavaScript

·         Web Services (Restful)

Medical aid and provident fund

