Python Developer

Python Developers! Do you come from a support background and want to get into Python Development? You will need knowledge of AWS infrastructure and IP Networking, routing and VPNs. My client is an international asset management company who only develops with the latest technologies. Qualification:Matric and any completed Tertiary IT related qualification Skills & Experience: The ability to code with Python and scripting languagesProcess driven and a team player Job Description:Maintain and support AWS IT infrastructureAuto deployment (Ansible)Auto backupDisaster Recovery (primary and backup systems in different regions)Cyber SecurityFix protocol and trading systemImplement, test and maintain secure networks to different service providersMonitor systems for security breachesAuto downloading of data from different data providersEnsure integrity and consistency of all data used for back-testing and tradingSupport and extend web-based dashboardsInfrastructure development projects through Python codingExperience with distributed version control systems (e.g. Git)Implement and maintain monitoring and reporting tools for Hedge fundsKnowledge of agile processes Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ARETHE PRINSLOO on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027432.

Learn more/Apply for this position