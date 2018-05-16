Senior Applications Developer

To customise software solutions required for the administration of the institution, and to support users in the operation of such software and programs. The position also requires querying and analysis of the underlying data to provide answers to ad hoc queries generated by users of software. Sometimes this work may involve working with databases and data sources other than the centralised administrative system but will usually be limited to data and databases that are critical to the administration systems.

Management and governance of the centralised database

Administration and implementation of software and processes

Liaison with all key players in administration of institution

A 3 year qualification with approximately 4 years relevant experience

Relative experience is evidence of experience in a programming environment developing software

