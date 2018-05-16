Senior .NET Developer

Our client has opened up an opportunity for Intermediate and Senior .Net Developers. This .Net Developer will be based in Century City.

What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?

– Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

– Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements

– Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications

– Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

– Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

What are the specific competencies required?

– BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field

– Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

– Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

– Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

– A solid understanding of OOP principles

– SOLID design principles

– Design patterns experience

– Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

– Good understanding of C# technology

– Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

– Experience of WCF technology

– Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD)

– Cloud experience is a plus

