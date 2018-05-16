Software Engineer (Frontend JavaScript customer facing)

You will:

– Help design, develop and refine new features

– Locate and resolve bugs and crashes

– Brainstorm new ideas and concepts

– Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation

We expect you to:

– Be accountable

– Creative

– Solution-based

– Flexible

– And take pride in your work

Your primary focus will be to implement front-end JavaScript coding at a senior level with a focus on performance, maintainability and testable code.

Your main duties will include creating modules and components and coupling them together into a functional site.

The design will be delivered to you, but you will work closely with the designers and back-end developers, and communicate primarily with the API using standard methods, as well as be expected to make modifications to the existing PHP code.

If you’re all about closure, inheritance, binding, scope and ‘this’ – Please apply!!

Requirements

– A minimum of 5+ years of experience as a Frontend Developer writing code

– Very proficient in coding plain JavaScript from scratch

– Understands inheritance in JavaScript and advanced JavaScript techniques

– Appreciation and understanding of object-oriented programming concepts

– Solid experience writing performant frontend code based on MVC JavaScript Frameworks (React is preferred, but AngularJS, Meteor, Backbone, etc. are a good start)

– Experience in XHTML, Html5, CSS and taking high definition designs/PSD’s and producing fast efficient HTML, CSS and JavaScript

– Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX

– Knowledge and experience cross-browser and cross-device compatible solutions including for mobile

– Should have experience with CSS precompilers such as Less or Sass

– You should love doing this kind of stuff! Not afraid to try new things just to see how they work. Able to evaluate and learn new libraries, frameworks, concepts to validate whether they might be of value to our team

– Willing and able to mentor others.

– Experience using a source control solution such as Git

Desirable Skills

– 3-year computer science degree (or equivalent)

– PHP experience very desirable

– Linux experience

– React JS experience

– BackBone JS experience

– Experience writing front-end unit tests

– Full stack experience of any sort is a huge plus!

– Has worked within an agile development team using Scrum/Kanban

– Experience producing responsive HTML designs

