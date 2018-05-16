Software Engineer (Team Lead – Catalogue)

- You will lead a group of software engineers constantly striving for quality solutions that are delivered on time, within budget and scope, and drive a culture of quality and personal accountability
- You will need a strong understanding of large-scale full-stack platform development, have experience building front-end, backend and RESTful web applications.
- You will be from a development background and have a good understanding of architectural practices.
- You will be an advocate of agile and iterative engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated.
- You should expect to spend at least 50% of your time writing code. The other 50% of your time will be split between architectural and strategic planning
Basic Qualifications
- Degree in Computer Science or engineering
- Experience leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high quality output
- Experience working within an Agile and Devops team
- Experience developing Python in a test-driven environment (and/or at least in one of the following – Java, C, C++)
- Solid web and front-end development experience withPHP, HTML and JavaScript and related libraries and frameworks (React.js, AngularJS or Backbone)
- Good SQL, and MySQL or Postgres experience in a high-load environment
- Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding
- A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design and data structures and algorithms
Preferred Skills
- Post graduate degree preferred
- A thorough understanding of software engineering practises and best practises, including agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs and development and testing tools
- Experience working with no-SQL data stores like Mongo/Redis, etc. and Kafka
- Experience working with the AWS and/or GCP platforms
- Experience with building RESTful API web services and microservice
