UI/UX Developer

Be part of a fantastic and award winning, super company, where you will excel in your career like never before. My client is looking for someone dynamic whom is an out-of-the-box-thinker and a mover and shaker. If you have what it takes and you are done with just barely living, contact me and we can get the ball rolling. This is truly a golden opportunity for anyone who is ready for big things in their career. Qualification:Matric (essential)Relevant Degree (advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum 5 years’ experience in:USSDUX/UI Design for web and mobileHTML, CSS and JavaScriptBalsamiq, Sketch and InVision Job Description:This enticing opportunity requires a UI/UX Designer to ensure best practices across various platforms, audit current flows and to ensure client engagement through website and mobile design. This is a digital business with a strong focus on the client experience journey. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, LIZZY KRIEL on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027434.

Learn more/Apply for this position