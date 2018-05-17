BI Analyst

A dynamic company in the health insurance industry is currently looking for a BI Analyst to join their team.Overview: To ensure that the design and operation of the BI solutions are appropriate to meet the information and decision support requirements of the businessRoles and responsibilities:

Interpreting business intelligence (BI) requirements and technical specification documents.

Developing reports using SSIS, SSAS and / or SQL Server.

Developing ETL tools using a variety of methods including SSIS.

Developing Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types and Stored Procedures in line with Business Requirements.

Developing SQL server reporting models.

Maintaining and enhancing data warehouse.

Developing complex reporting and data extract requirements.

Designing and developing advanced ETL processes.

Review SQL code and ensure compliance with best practices and ensure optimal performance when released to the production environments.

Data analysis for internal and external users.

Support and maintain existing database and BI systems.

Qualifications:

Grade 12 with Maths

B.Sc. Computer Science/B.Com Informatics Degree/ National Diploma in IT

Experience:

Min. 2 – 3 years Database and BI development experience

2–3 SSIS and SSRS experience

4-5 years MS SQL Server database experience (SQL Server (contact number))

Relational database experience

Excel advanced skills

Excellent numeric and analytical skills

Sound problem solving skills

Application of quality controls with all reports data sources

Experience and understanding of Business Intelligence

Ability to analyse and report on data

Ability to meet tight deadlines and work well under pressure

Willingness to work additional hours

Leadership ability

Ability to work independently

