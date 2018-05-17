Oracle continues strong cloud growth

IDC has recognised the momentum and growth of Oracle Cloud.

According to the IDC Public Cloud Services Tracker, April, 2018, Oracle gained the most share out of all Enterprise Applications SaaS vendors in CY’2016 as well as CY’2017.

In addition, the same report found that Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 PaaS vendors in CY’2016 as well as CY’2017.

“Oracle Cloud is redefining how organizations modernise, innovate and compete,” says Thomas Kurian, president: product development at Oracle. “Regardless of where organizations want to start their cloud journeys, Oracle delivers complete and integrated cloud services that deliver faster innovation and business transformation.

“We believe that the results from the latest IDC Public Cloud Services Tracker further demonstrate the value Oracle Cloud provides.”

IDC’s Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker(r) monitors public cloud services with frequent releases of semiannual revenue estimates. It tracks and details individual public cloud services providers’ historical business performance and forecasts market sizes five years into the future — across 53 geographies and up to 80 discrete market segments.

In the report, Enterprise Applications SaaS refers to the IDC markets CRM, Enterprise Resource Management (including HCM, Financials, Procurement, Order Management, PPM, EAM), Engineering, SCM, Operations and Manufacturing Applications.

Oracle delivers a complete cloud portfolio, spanning Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS). Today, organisations in 195 countries and territories process more than 55 billion transactions a day through the Oracle Cloud.