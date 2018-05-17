Software Engineer

Key Responsibilities:

Your main responsibilities will be development and maintenance of various online platforms and systems in the telecommunications space as well as understanding both business demand and available system assets:

– Working on an entire process of web application development

– Involved in the whole process of application life cycle: architecture design, middleware selection, development, configuration setting, application release or deployment and production systems operation

– In case of trouble with a newly developed or existing system, detecting the root cause and recovering from faults with the help of your team members

– Pro-actively taking ownership of some of the services and systems and finding ways of improving them where necessary

– Proposing new technologies, middleware, tools, development and deployment strategies to improve the overall architecture and scalability of the systems

– Work closely with related team members by showcasing efficient communication ability and team work

– Report to your line manager and actively participate in achieving overall KPIs

Requirements:

– A minimum of 3 to 5 years of professional experience on web application development, software development in Core PHP and Symphony or Laravel framework (other MVC frameworks welcome), PHPUnit and OOPs concepts

– Hands-on knowledge and experience working on a Linux server

– Experience of SQL (MySQL, PostgresSQL) and design and optimization of RDBMS

– Well-versed with front-end code in HTML5, CSS3, Javascript with familiarity in various framework and templating languages

– Strong knowledge of version control (GIT) and Web Services configurations (Apache, Nginx, etc)

– Excellent troubleshooting and analytical and scripting skills

– Process-oriented and good communication skills

– Proven ability to learn on the job

– Familiarity with the messaging space (Emails, SMS, Chat Bots) would be a big plus

– Familiarity with various OSS and being able to investigate, evaluate and adopt it within existing or future systems advantageous

– Contribution of OSS projects advantageous

– Experience with system design, message bus systems (AMPQ, ZMQ, etc) advantageous

– Familiarity with data-warehousing and retrieval advantageous

– If you have played around with Puppet or Chef, that is a definite booster!

Learn more/Apply for this position