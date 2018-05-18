DevOps Support Engineer (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client is focused on Customs. They bring proven, modern, flexible and cost effective Customs innovations to the borders of any country.
Purpose of the Position:
- Our clientâ€™s developers release new code multiple times a day.Â
- This role places a heavy emphasis on both maintaining and improving a complex continuous integration and release solution and providing support to a large team of developers and testers involved in our complex, multiâ€‘project, Javaâ€‘based product suite and projects.
- They are looking forhelp with the implementation of the integration solutions using IBM WebSphere Server.
Responsibilities/Tasks:
- Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.
- Research new tools, technologies and best practice
- Support, maintenance and monitoring of DevOps related environments
- Occasional after hours support
- Role specific responsibilities:
- WAS Installation, configuration and administration
- Scripting and automation of manual deployment and integration tasks
- Maintenance and optimization of Build and Release processes
- Close collaboration with development and testing resources.
- Keep abreast with the latestÂ features and capabilities of the IBM WAS product suit
Education & Qualifications:
- Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
Experience:
- Prior experience in an enterprise IT or development environment
- 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
- 2+ years of enterprise software development experience or 2+ years of DevOps experience
- 2+ years of scripting experience
- Experience with revision control systems such as Git/SVN
- Role specific experience:
- 3 to 5 yearsâ€™ experience of application integration using the WebSphere application integration suite.
- 2 to 3 yearsâ€™ experience in Java / JEE, .NET Programming, and frameworks.
- Experience with Jenkins / Hudson / Bamboo / Travis CI or similar.
- Experience with Maven / Ant / Make or similar.
- Experience with Nexus or similar source code repository.
- Experience with Jython / Groovy / Ruby / ksh / bash or similar.
Beneficial Skills:
- Docker / Vagrant / Virtualbox
- Code analysis and reporting tools such as Sonar
- Sound understanding of Agile Methods
- Chef / Puppet / Ansible or similar configuration management tools
- Exposure to cloud computing
- Networking
- Opsview, Nagios, Zennos, Zabbix or similar monitoring tools
- Role specific Beneficial Skills:
- DB2 and SQL Server
- IBM HTTP/EDGE
- IBM MQ
- WebSphere integration frameworks
- Knowledge in SOA messaging
- Extensive knowledge about even driven systems, schema, orchestration, mapping, and ESB exception handling
- Knowledge about various architectures and protocols such as MOM, XSLT, SOA, UDDI, EDA, REST, XML, FTP, WSDL, and SOAP
- Knowledge about secure transmissions, digital certificated, and PKI
Personal Profile:
- Self-starter and self-motivated
- Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative
- Flexible and good teamwork
- Strong attention to detail
- Results-oriented
