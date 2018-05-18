DevOps Support Engineer

May 18, 2018

DevOps Support Engineer (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client is focused on Customs. They bring proven, modern, flexible and cost effective Customs innovations to the borders of any country.

Purpose of the Position:

  • Our clientâ€™s developers release new code multiple times a day.Â 
  • This role places a heavy emphasis on both maintaining and improving a complex continuous integration and release solution and providing support to a large team of developers and testers involved in our complex, multiâ€‘project, Javaâ€‘based product suite and projects.
  • They are looking forhelp with the implementation of the integration solutions using IBM WebSphere Server.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.
  • Research new tools, technologies and best practice
  • Support, maintenance and monitoring of DevOps related environments
  • Occasional after hours support
  • Role specific responsibilities:
  • WAS Installation, configuration and administration
  • Scripting and automation of manual deployment and integration tasks
  • Maintenance and optimization of Build and Release processes
  • Close collaboration with development and testing resources.
  • Keep abreast with the latestÂ  features and capabilities of the IBM WAS product suit

Education & Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Experience:

  • Prior experience in an enterprise IT or development environment
  • 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
  • 2+ years of enterprise software development experience or 2+ years of DevOps experience
  • 2+ years of scripting experience
  • Experience with revision control systems such as Git/SVN
  • Role specific experience:
  • 3 to 5 yearsâ€™ experience of application integration using the WebSphere application integration suite.
  • 2 to 3 yearsâ€™ experience in Java / JEE, .NET Programming, and frameworks.
  • Experience with Jenkins / Hudson / Bamboo / Travis CI or similar.
  • Experience with Maven / Ant / Make or similar.
  • Experience with Nexus or similar source code repository.
  • Experience with Jython / Groovy / Ruby / ksh / bash or similar.

Beneficial Skills:

  • Docker / Vagrant / Virtualbox
  • Code analysis and reporting tools such as Sonar
  • Sound understanding of Agile Methods
  • Chef / Puppet / Ansible or similar configuration management tools
  • Exposure to cloud computing
  • Networking
  • Opsview, Nagios, Zennos, Zabbix or similar monitoring tools
  • Role specific Beneficial Skills:
  • DB2 and SQL Server
  • IBM HTTP/EDGE
  • IBM MQ
  • WebSphere integration frameworks
  • Knowledge in SOA messaging
  • Extensive knowledge about even driven systems, schema, orchestration, mapping, and ESB exception handling
  • Knowledge about various architectures and protocols such as MOM, XSLT, SOA, UDDI, EDA, REST, XML, FTP, WSDL, and SOAP
  • Knowledge about secure transmissions, digital certificated, and PKI

Personal Profile:

  • Self-starter and self-motivated
  • Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative
  • Flexible and good teamwork
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Results-oriented

Tags/Keywords: INDD

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position