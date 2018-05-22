Senior Java Developer

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING: Candidates must be willing to relocate to Cape Town at their own expense if living outside the Western Cape.
IT Diploma or related Degree
Experience: at least 5-8 years of professional development experience
Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage
MUST HAVES:
– JEE
– Spring 2.5 / 3.0
– SOAP & RESTfull Web Services
– JPA / Hibernate
– JMS
– Micro Services
– Maven
– SQL
– GIT / Mercurial
BENEFICIAL:
– LINUX
– Gradle
– Docker
– JSON
– AMQP
– JIRA
– JavaScript
– Tomcat
– MongoDB
– Cloud (AWS/Azure)
– SCRUM / AGILE