Senior Java Developer

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING: Candidates must be willing to relocate to Cape Town at their own expense if living outside the Western Cape.

IT Diploma or related Degree

Experience: at least 5-8 years of professional development experience

Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage

MUST HAVES:

– JEE

– Spring 2.5 / 3.0

– SOAP & RESTfull Web Services

– JPA / Hibernate

– JMS

– Micro Services

– Maven

– SQL

– GIT / Mercurial

BENEFICIAL:

– LINUX

– Gradle

– Docker

– JSON

– AMQP

– JIRA

– JavaScript

– Tomcat

– MongoDB

– Cloud (AWS/Azure)

– SCRUM / AGILE

Learn more/Apply for this position