DATA ADMINISTRATOR

DATA ADMINISTRATOR, Immediately availableHave you achieved an excellent Matric and have some work experience but now you are looking for a new career opportunity?We require your confidence, your interest in surfing the net, good command of the English and Afrikaans language, excellent spelling and grammar, MSWord and Excel ability, AND of course the attitude and the willingness to learn and work very hard!We have a contract position that has a strong possibility of developing further for the candidate with the right ability. We would need you to be immediately available to start a 3 – month contract.REQUIREMENTS:Grade 12Tech Savy and good with searching the internetAccuracyGeneral administration experienceMSWord and ExcelGood command of languages and accurate spelling and grammarDUTIES:Product analysis and data researchEnsure the quality of the data performs up to company standardsCompare data supplied with data gathered from researchResearch all products and restructure product descriptionsEnsuring that punctuation, spelling and accuracy of data is consistent amongst all relating productsCapture the data into the company software and follow QC proceduresLiaise and attend meetings with Managers highlighting any issuesAssist with all administration tasks and dutiesDocument all data completed and provide day to day reporting on dataIn Store visits to photograph and gather product information that could not be found on lineSALARY: Negotiable dependent on experience between R8000 – R10000

