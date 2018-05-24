Jim Holland takes over Lenovo’s data centre business

Distribution stalwart Jim Holland will be taking over leadership of Lenovo’s data centre business unit.

Holland, currently the executive for HPE and Micro Focus at Axiz, will take up his new position on 1 July.

Thibault Dousson, GM of Lenovo South Africa, confirms that Holland will be replacing Lorna Hardie, who left last month to head up VMware’s sub-Saharan Africa operations.

Holland, who has been responsible for HPE business at Axiz for some years, recently took over the Micro Focus offerings following Micro Focus’s acquisition of the HP software business.

Prior to joining Axiz he worked for Tarsus Distribution.

Lenovo took over the x86 servers from IBM about three years ago, and spun the products out as a separate data centre business unit in December 2016.

It is currently a $6-billion business for Lenovo, holding about 11% of the data centre market share.

