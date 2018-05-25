Application Support Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

An online gaming company in Cape Town is looking for an Application Support Engineer to join their team. The successful incumbent will be responsible for solving a variety of operational aspects of the company’s application platform.

DUTIES:

  • Assistance to the Client Support team on a daily basis for various operational requirements such as:
    • Assistance in triaging of support incidents.
    • Assistance in finding the root cause of application malfunctions.
    • Assistance in retrieval of data for clients.
    • Assistance in restarting of various services if required.
  • Maintenance of technical and support assistance documentation.
  • Assistance to the Development teams for resolutions of defects.
  • Providing of monthly management reports.
  • Working with the DevOps Engineers to automate and streamline repetitive tasks.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant Degree or Diploma in IT Field.
  • Demonstrable knowledge in solving a technical problem, no fixed term experience required.
  • Previous production system (application) support work.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Application monitoring and support experience beneficial.
  • Working knowledge of MySQL and MySQL debugging.
  • Basic knowledge of Linux operating systems.
  • Methodical approach to work.
  • Understanding of Incident management.
  • Ability to learn and master employer-specific software.
  • Written and verbal communication skills.

