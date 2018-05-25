We are actively seeking a Project Manager for a 6 month fixed term contract position in Cape Town, Western Cape
Applicants are required to meet the following criteria:
- 1 – 2 years project management in the Health / Insurance industry essential
- Understanding of System and Development implementation projects
- PMBOK qualification
- Proficient in Microsoft Project
- Enterprise project management tools advantageous
- Health industry knowledge advantageous, but not a requirement
Salary Offering: R30 000 to R35 000 per monthAll CVs and supporting documentation should be forwarded to (email address)