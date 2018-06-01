Ian Russell resigns as BCX CEO

In an email sent to BCX employees today, Ian Russell has announced his imminent resignation from the company after what he called a “difficult decision”.

Noting that he had spent the past four years driving a Telkom Group turnaround and that BCX is well-positioned for strong growth, Russell said he would remain with the Group for some months to ensure that “critical initiatives” and his handover ran smoothly.

With group CIO Len de Villiers resigning on 30 May 2018 after four years with the group; and Attila Vitai, the CEO of consumer, mobile and small business at Telkom, having left the end of March, Russell is the third senior Telkom executive to leave the company in quick succession.

Also in a staff mail, Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko said Jonas Bogoshi would replace Russell as the new CEO of BCX, likely in August 2018.