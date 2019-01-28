Black extends free data promo

black is extending its free data promotion to stream content until the end of June. The free data can be accessed on any of Cell C’s prepaid or contract plans and can be used to browse, watch or download content on black.

“We launched the free data promotion for black in May 2017 to allow Cell C subscribers to fully immerse themselves in the amazing content black has to offer. For most consumers, the new year brings added expenses and we have decided to extend the promotional period to the end of June 2019 to ensure Cell C customers continue to watch their favourite series and movies without incurring additional data costs,” says Precious Nkabinde, PR manager for black.

Having recently launched an obligation free seven-day trial for Binge Elite which is an all access pass to the highest subscription on black with the exception of movie rentals, this is an opportunity for new Cell C customers to preview the streaming service for free before choosing to opt in long term.

black has exclusive distribution rights to FOX+ and National Geographic+ in South Africa. Subscribers can also enjoy new episodes of prominent series including Empire, The Walking Dead and Grey’s Anatomy amongst other programming on the FOX live TV channel. Sports fanatics get a front row seat to European soccer club channels such as ManU TV, Barca TV, Liverpool TV, Chelsea TV and Real Madrid TV.

The entertainment streaming service is available on all networks in South Africa and each subscription can be accessed on up to five devices. Customers have the choice to opt in for a day, week or month from as little as R5 and get access to a variety of the latest movies, series, local and international music videos, an assortment of kiddie programmes and over 60 live channels.

Some of black’s main features include parental control, download schedules, renting or buying without subscription and the capability to pre-order the latest blockbuster movies.