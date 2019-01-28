Decision Inc launches first local Dynamics 365 F&O app

Decision Inc Immix has introduced D365 Internal Stores Requisition Management (ISRM), the first Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations (F&O) application to hit the Microsoft AppSource business applications store in South Africa.

“The D365 ISRM app is filling a much-needed gap in the market and has been developed to enhance operations with a user-friendly solution,” says Nikki Isherwood, chief sales officer at Decision Inc Immix.

This app extends the functionality of Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O and is designed to improve the functioning of stores within an organisation. It enables users to communicate their requirements for goods such as parts, consumables, and other items, through an internal stores requisition feature. This not only greatly improves organisational efficiency but empowers people to take charge of a previously cumbersome process.

“We believe in the great value ISRM can add to warehousing, to improve efficiency while reducing costs. By integrating with Dynamics 365 supply chain management, organisations can embark on collaborative planning and inventory management in ways that were previously not possible – all within the convenience of a user-friendly interface.”

D635 ISRM improves the traceability of stores and can reduce the buffer inventory to reduce costs. It also provides users with complete visibility of the status of issuing and requisitions, as well as what materials have been charged to specific jobs or departments.

“This solution has been developed to support businesses in all their internal stores requirements. It facilitates an automated environment to track, manage, and approve purchase order requests and reservations. Additionally, it provides management with increased control over transactions and provides a full audit trail.”

Other functionality includes the ability to manage multiple workflow processes, provide approval levels per employee, and real-time cost allocation that can be checked against the appropriate budget.

“Having a solution such as this, available through the Microsoft AppSource environment provides us with an invaluable launch pad to drive awareness of this innovative value proposition. In an ultra-competitive economy, any advantage can deliver immeasurable value, none more so than in stores management.”