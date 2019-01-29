Last chance to register for matric rewrite

Learners considering registering for the mid-year examination opportunity only have three days left as the registration deadline looms.

Registration for the second chance opportunity to write or rewrite the matric examinations closes on 31 January 2019.

The Department of Basic Education is urging all learners who want to take up this opportunity to go to the departments’ web site or their nearest district office and register before the cut-off date.

The examination is intended for those learners who have not completed their matric, for those who want to improve their results and write a supplementary examination, as well as those who failed their matric.

To register online, learners can visit www.education.gov.za and click on the link to register for the Amended Senior Certificate examinations at the bottom left of the DBE website homepage. This will link learners to an online registration portal.

Alternatively, learners can visit their nearest district education office and register in person.