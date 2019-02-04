Asus launches NVidia GeForce RTX laptops

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) debuted its latest line-up of laptops, the ROG Zephyrus S GX701, ROG Zephyrus S GX531, ROG Strix Scar II 17, ROG Strix Scar II 15, TUF Gaming FX705 and the TUF Gaming FX505.

Jasmine Lin, product manager and marketing head at Asus South Africa, comments: “ROG’s mission has always been producing the most innovative gaming solutions that enable the ultimate experience for gamers. We’ve noticed that quite a few of gamers need their machines for both gaming and working. The ROG Zephyrus are designed for both scenarios.”

The Zephyrus S GX701 ultraslim gaming laptop includes the NVidia GeForce RTX 20-Series GPUs with Max-Q design and 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor.

Zephyrus S GX701 features a 17-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and frames it with super-narrow bezels. It also adds NVidia G-SYNC and Optimus technology into the mix. The Pantone Validated panel is ideal for immersive gaming or serious content creation. ProArt TruColor Technology guarantees color accuracy that is better than most desktop monitors.

Even with these upgrades and a much larger screen, Zephyrus S GX701 maintains an impressively slender profile and surprisingly compact footprint. It fits most conventional laptop bags and backpacks thanks to its slim 6,9mm bezels that allow the massive 17,3-inch screen to squeeze into a body just 15,7 inches wide. It’s the most compact 17-inch gaming notebook around, and at only 18,7mm, it’s also the thinnest.

A potent processor allows Zephyrus S GX701 to tackle any task with confidence. The 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H CPU boasts six cores and 12 threads with a peak Turbo clock of 4,1GHz.

There’s up to 24GB of fast DDR4-2666 system memory and up to 8GB of separate GDDR6 VRAM. Storage is supplied by an NVMe SSD with up to 1TB of capacity and four lanes of PCI Express 3.0 bandwidth.

To avoid compromising performance, the innovative Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) exposes a large intake when the lid is lifted to increase airflow compared to traditional designs. It draws additional air through vents above the keyboard, and dual fans propel it all through four heatsinks and exhaust vents flanking the rear corners to ensure Zephyrus S GX701 runs cool in all conditions.

Fan speeds are controlled by an intelligent algorithm that responds automatically to temperature changes. Users can choose between three expertly tuned profiles via a convenient keyboard shortcut to quickly adapt to different usage scenarios.

Zephyrus S GX701 is a first gaming laptop capable of being powered by DC or USB Type-C (USB-CTM) input. With support for USB Power Delivery, it can handle everyday work powered by a 65W Type-C adapter that’s much smaller than the required AC adapter for maximum gaming performance.

With Aura RGB technology, each key is illuminated by an independent RGB LED. Users can customise the intensity and configure colors and effects to suit different scenarios.

The Zephyrus S GX531 measures nearly 15mm thin and leverages a 15,6-inch display with narrow bezels. It includes the latest Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, a 144Hz refresh rate display plus all the ROG essentials.

Built for the FPS side of the esports arena, the ROG Strix SCAR II comes in 15,6-inch and 17,3-inch flavours available with the same 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU gives the 15-inch SCAR II GL504GV and 17-inch SCAR II GL704GV enough horsepower to drive triple-digit frame rates in popular shooters. Serious gamers can upgrade to the GeForce RTX 2070; the SCAR II GL504GW and GL704GW offer this more powerful graphics with both screen sizes.

The TUF Gaming FX505 and FX705 are durability-enhanced 15,6-inch and 17,3-inch gaming laptops featuring FHD IPS-level NanoEdge displays with refresh rates up to 144Hz. The matte non-reflective displays cover the entire sRGB color gamut and produce vivid colors even at wide viewing angles.

Powered by up to an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, with six cores and 12 threads, they are able to process multithreaded workloads much faster than the previous generation.

Both models feature up to an NVidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, capable of high-framerate gaming at FHD resolution. Up to 32GB of DDR4 2666MHz RAM, a 512GB PCIe SSD, and a 1TB FireCuda solid-state hybrid drive (SSHD) ensure snappy Windows performance and fast game-load times.