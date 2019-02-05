DCC wins SonicWall distribution

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has been appointed an official distributor for SonicWall, a leading security solution provider that protects more than one million networks across the globe.

Available immediately to South African and SADC channel partners, DCC will be distributing SonicWall’s full range of security solutions which include: Firewall; Cloud Security; Management and Analytics; Remote Access; E-mail Security; and Advanced Threat Protection.

“SonicWall is committed to having a strong and skilled channel, that delivers the highest security efficacy with the lowest TCO. Drive Control Corporation is therefore the right addition to our channel, driving forward our strategy of expanding our SecureFirst partner network in South Africa and beyond,” says Ashley Lawrence, regional sales senior manager: emerging at SonicWall.

“Leveraging their skilled partner base to provide SMB and Enterprise customers with a comprehensive suite of security offerings that deliver a layered approach to security, based on SonicWall’s Capture Cloud Platform. DCC’s reach and ability to train and support our partners, is a great match. We look forwards to working with DCC as a new distributor for the region.

Adds Fred Mitchell, division manager: software solutions at DCC: “Our appointment is an important step towards providing a complete security solution offering to our channel partners. We look forward to forming part of SonicWall’s partner network for both SA and SADC and believe we will make significant inroads in this all-important marketplace.”

SonicWall’s Security appliance (NSa) Mid-Range Firewall Series for example consolidates automated advanced threat prevention technologies in a mid-range next-generation firewall platform.

NSa series firewalls feature cloud-based and on-box capabilities such as TLS/SSL decryption and inspection, application intelligence and control, Secure SD-WAN, real-time visualisation and WLAN management.

Adds Ruan du Preez, product manager for SonicWall at DCC: “SonicWall’s next-generation firewall series is a tailored and diverse product offering aimed to small organisation to large enterprises. Our reseller partners will undoubtedly find a solution that meet their customers’ specific security requirements.”