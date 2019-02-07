CoGTA warns of recruitment scam

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) has warned job hunters of a recruitment scam doing the rounds.

MEC Fikile Xasa that there is an audio clip being circulated in the social media platforms about job opportunities offered by the department to unemployed graduates in various municipalities of the province.

He points out that the department is not on a recruitment drive for unemployed graduates.

“CoGTA does not advertise job opportunities via audio clips and this has come as a surprise to all of us in the department,” says Xasa. “Whoever is behind this audio clip is not doing it on our behalf rather for his own selfish interests. This not our product hence we reject and disown it forthwith.”

He adds that the department advertises job opportunities through the appropriate media platforms using its official brand identity with contactable and identifiable officials of the department.

“We encourage members of the public to always exercise vigilance so as not to be taken for a ride by nameless and faceless people promising them job opportunities,” Xasa says.