Lenovo tuck shop kicks off new campaign at Mustek

The Lenovo tuck-shop stopped at Mustek, with sales staff getting the change to win both edible goodies and gadgets over the three-day adventure.

The Lenovo #Built4EveryU activation campaign took place from 5 to 7 February at Mustek’s Midrand offices with the theme: “Double the rewards, triple the Lenovo Days!”.

For Part One of the event, all qualifying products sold on the activation days that were submitted to a Lenovo representative received an increased value on the portal.

Part Two saw sales staff receiving “Lenovo Bucks” for each qualifying product sold. These rewards could be spent at the Lenovo Tuck Shop on display outside the distributor’s offices. They could treat themselves to a variety of goodies from drinks to chocolate treats.

Part Three of the campaign was the Lenovo Leader board. Each qualifying product had a point value set for it: as staff submitted their invoices they would move up on the leader board. The top-selling sales rep of the day, Given Mathebula, won a goodie bag filled with awesome gadgets.

These points will continue to count towards the next set of floor dates where Lenovo will be giving away a Yoga to the leading sales rep with the most points accumulated over the six days.