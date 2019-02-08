Technical Coordinator

REQUIREMENTS

Minimum Grade 12 or equivalent

Trade Tested Electrician or Mechanical Artisan

Experience in PLC programming, fault finding on LG, Mitsubishi and Delta

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar role within the automotive manufacturing environment

Computer Literacy: E-mail and MS Excel essential

Available to commence employment by 01 March 2019

Willing to work extended hours and/or shifts

RESPONSIBILITIES

Coordinating and assigning jobs to the maintenance team, artisans and support functions to ensure:

Prompt, efficient fault finding and safe repair of all defective standard electrical and mechanical installations, and all defective PLC electrical installations, as per production, office and/or MTSys requests

Proper time management and general job allocation to the Boilermaker, Lubricator, Painter and Apprentices

Assist with mechanical repairs as may be necessary, in order to broaden both plant / machinery and product knowledge

Assist installing all new plant equipment and to connect such plant to power supply in a user friendly, neat and safe manner

Ensure that adequate lighting facilities are provided and maintained in production, offices and warehouse areas

Building and installation of new control systems and panels for old and new equipment, including the full PLC programming

Compile and save on the network electrical and PLC drawings as required

Participate in risk assessments done on equipment as required

Participate in HSE12 machine safety sign offs as required

Training and mentoring electrical and PLC programming apprentices on basic principles of electrical machine operations

Liaising with production and senior managers on machine breakdown status and of open job card on MTSys

Inspect according to planned electric hand tools, to ensure user safety and to report on and remedy

