Technical Coordinator

REQUIREMENTS
- Minimum Grade 12 or equivalent
- Trade Tested Electrician or Mechanical Artisan
- Experience in PLC programming, fault finding on LG, Mitsubishi and Delta
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar role within the automotive manufacturing environment
- Computer Literacy: E-mail and MS Excel essential
- Available to commence employment by 01 March 2019
- Willing to work extended hours and/or shifts
RESPONSIBILITIES
Coordinating and assigning jobs to the maintenance team, artisans and support functions to ensure:
- Prompt, efficient fault finding and safe repair of all defective standard electrical and mechanical installations, and all defective PLC electrical installations, as per production, office and/or MTSys requests
- Proper time management and general job allocation to the Boilermaker, Lubricator, Painter and Apprentices
- Assist with mechanical repairs as may be necessary, in order to broaden both plant / machinery and product knowledge
- Assist installing all new plant equipment and to connect such plant to power supply in a user friendly, neat and safe manner
- Ensure that adequate lighting facilities are provided and maintained in production, offices and warehouse areas
- Building and installation of new control systems and panels for old and new equipment, including the full PLC programming
- Compile and save on the network electrical and PLC drawings as required
- Participate in risk assessments done on equipment as required
- Participate in HSE12 machine safety sign offs as required
- Training and mentoring electrical and PLC programming apprentices on basic principles of electrical machine operations
- Liaising with production and senior managers on machine breakdown status and of open job card on MTSys
- Inspect according to planned electric hand tools, to ensure user safety and to report on and remedy