Technical Coordinator

Feb 8, 2019

REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum Grade 12 or equivalent

  • Trade Tested Electrician or Mechanical Artisan

  • Experience in PLC programming, fault finding on LG, Mitsubishi and Delta

  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar role within the automotive manufacturing environment

  • Computer Literacy: E-mail and MS Excel essential

  • Available to commence employment by 01 March 2019

  • Willing to work extended hours and/or shifts

 RESPONSIBILITIES

Coordinating and assigning jobs to the maintenance team, artisans and support functions to ensure:

  • Prompt, efficient fault finding and safe repair of all defective standard electrical and mechanical installations, and all defective PLC electrical installations, as per production, office and/or MTSys requests

  • Proper time management and general job allocation to the Boilermaker, Lubricator, Painter and Apprentices

  • Assist with mechanical repairs as may be necessary, in order to broaden both plant / machinery and product knowledge

  • Assist installing all new plant equipment and to connect such plant to power supply in a user friendly, neat and safe manner

  • Ensure that adequate lighting facilities are provided and maintained in production, offices and warehouse areas

  • Building and installation of new control systems and panels for old and new equipment, including the full PLC programming

  • Compile and save on the network electrical and PLC drawings as required

  • Participate in risk assessments done on equipment as required

  • Participate in HSE12 machine safety sign offs as required

  • Training and mentoring electrical and PLC programming apprentices on basic principles of electrical machine operations

  • Liaising with production and senior managers on machine breakdown status and of open job card on MTSys

  • Inspect according to planned electric hand tools, to ensure user safety and to report on and remedy 

