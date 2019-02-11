Canon updates imageRunner Advance platform

Canon Europe has announced the next edition of its third generation imageRunner Advance platform with new version 3.8 firmware.

The extensive portfolio of 26 products and seven series, developed with Canon’s entire Multi-Function Printers (MFP) range in mind, provides upgrades across every device in the imageRunner Advance series.

With data protection becoming an increasingly high priority for businesses of all sizes, the 3rd edition imageRunner Advance incorporates a range of preventative measures to empower businesses to get ahead of security vulnerabilities.

Additional security features now include verification of system at start up. Users can safely open programmes based on Root of Trust (ROT). The new Syslog data provides real time security information about the device, which can be analysed by a capable third-party solution using industry recognised standards. Additionally, Syslog functionality enhances the portfolio’s integration with any Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) server.

Digital certificates provide the means to encrypt data and verify the integrity of scanned documents or emails created by imageRunner Advance devices. Using automated security certificate enrolment with either Simple Certificate Enrolment Protocol (SCEP) or Network Device Enrolment Service (NDES), minimises administration requirements by autonomously updating the device with the latest security certificates.

In the coming months, Canon plans to offer further development in the information security market landscape by continuing to enhance its product integration in areas such as runtime detection to further protect against intrusion.

The latest edition of imageRunner Advance devices are intuitively designed for optimal user experience. A new home user interface provides a customisable and flexible experience, enabling the streamlining of tasks and workflows. Combining Main Menu functions with the Quick Menu and a new timeline feature the latest platform allows devices to store user behaviour, providing shortcuts for past or repetitive jobs.

The devices will be fitted with a QR-Code Direct Connection, allowing iOS users to set Wi-Fi for direct connection through either a default iOS camera app or Canon Print Business (CPB) camera feature, improving mobile interaction and flexibility. An OCR mode is available during scanning to provide accurate identification of 25 European languages.

Canon’s cloud-based solution uniFlow Online is being updated alongside the latest portfolio. Businesses will benefit from increased synergy between hardware and software to streamline internal processes. uniFLOW Online 2019.1 offers additional functionality such as Print from Cloud and compatibility with a range of service providers including Box, Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, and Microsoft SharePoint Online.