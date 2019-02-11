Integration helps mining companies to digitalise

As mining companies continue to advance their digital transformation strategies, the ability for different systems to integrate and share data with one another has become a critical success factor. Integration has been a key theme for the METS sector in recent times and it will continue to be a focus for the industry in 2019.

Micromine places a strong emphasis on integration and ensuring its software solutions can fully integrate with various third-party systems in a mining environment. It is something the company prides itself on and sees as key to not only making the clients job easier, but also advancing technology and innovation across the industry.

Data management solution Geobank Mobile has led the way in this area, offering integration across barcode scanners, magnetic susceptibility devices, GPS and scale devices and DSLR cameras.

Micromine’s Fleet management and mine control solution Pitram includes Pitram Restful Integration Services (PRIS) which allows third party software applications to submit and retrieve Pitram information without having to directly access the Pitram database.

Micromine Product Strategy Manager Mark Gabbitus commented “whilst we would love everyone to use only Micromine, we know there will be preferred solutions for certain applications, so it is in everyone’s interests for us to enable the efficient transfer of data between packages. We have always had this approach to data integration and that is why Micromine has been the market leader in this space for many years.”

3D modelling and mine design solution Micromine has also made significant progress in the integration space, a recent example being the latest release of mining consultancy group Snowden’s ‘Supervisor’ resource estimation tool. The new version of Supervisor now includes added functionality for Micromine users, who can now directly export variogram parameters directly to a Micromine control file.

This new functionality will save time and effort for exploration geologists when conducting resource estimation and streamline the process for exchanging data between the two platforms.

“When Snowden first came to us to discuss how we could integrate Supervisor with Micromine, we were only too happy to help. Snowden have been doing some great things in the mining software space recently and we wanted to make sure that our mutual clients had a good experience when transferring data between the two systems.” Gabbitus comments.

Micromine is a comprehensive and easy to use exploration and mine design solution, which offers integrated tools for modelling, estimation, design, optimisation and scheduling. The latest version of MICROMINE’s exploration and mine design solution, Micromine 2018, comprises 10 modules. As a scalable and flexible solution, Micromine 2018 provides you with the flexibility to choose the functionality you need when you need it.