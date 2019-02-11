Redstor expands Joburg operations

Cloud data management SaaS business Redstor is expanding operations by adding a new data centre in Johannesburg.

The decision to take up a presence in Teraco Data Environments in Isando, follows unprecedented demand for the company’s disruptive data management platform.

Paul Evans, CEO and co-founder of Redstor, comments: “Businesses are constantly creating more and more data and numerous organisations are recognising great value in Redstor’s pioneering cloud data management service.”

Redstor has aggressive growth plans to treble business by 2020 and has invested heavily in data-centre facilities over a number of years to provide services with enterprise-level availability and resilience.

Tom Campbell, technical services director at Redstor, says: “As well as giving us additional capacity for onboarding new customers, the data centre in Johannesburg enhances our coverage and improves our resilience.

“We now have stronger geographical separation of data in Africa for continuity purposes.”

Redstor provides local services, guaranteeing data sovereignty, regardless of a customer’s location.

With on-net connectivity to more than 130 data centres globally, Redstor is now also looking at taking up a presence in a new data centre in Germany and elsewhere in mainland Europe.