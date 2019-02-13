Conlog, Tshimologong launch blockchain incubation programme

Smart metering solutions provider Conlog has partnered with Wits University’s Tshimologong Precinct to launch a technology programme

Hosted and run by the Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct in Braamfontein, the Reapele programme will be delivered in seven phases and aims to innovate and nurture technology businesses, digital products and ideas, turning them into viable businesses.

“We are excited to launch this new project, which will assist in developing Conlog’s open innovation capability in smart connected metering technology,” says Kendal Makgamathe, head of marketing at Tshimologong Precinct. “The programme will enhance Conlog’s business transformation journey by forging technical advisory partnerships with Wits University faculties and its research students.”

The first phase of the programme calls for aspiring junior software developers and technologists to participate in a meet-up event, following which an online assessment will serve to identify the top performers using custom coding assessments in relevant programming languages such as Java, JavaScript, C++ or Python, C#.

Once the successful candidates have been identified, they will be trained on the core principles and foundations of coding using blockchain.

They will use their new coding skills in a 3-day Hackathon, which is aimed at challenging the candidates to develop a blockchain proof of concept in partnership with BlockStarters . The Hackathon will provide an opportunity for top technologists to win the grand prize of R20 000, while a Design Sprint, which consists of a five-day intensive design thinking programme enables the candidates to address their new technology with real customers.

Reapele, offers an intensive incubation period for the incumbent software developers that have developed an existing blockchain solution. Limited to a set number of individuals, the incubation will provide a platform for the proof of concept (PoC) to be developed further, culminating in live demonstrations of the blockchain technology to potential clients. The incubation will also assist in developing a validated marketing plan and a tried and tested business model.

“Conlog is world renowned for providing innovative solutions to everyday challenges. Disruptive design thinking and innovation are forged into our spirit which has enabled us to retain our position of leadership in the industry, whilst remaining relevant to the market. We are extremely motivated by the formation of the Reapele programme and look forward to working with Tshimologong Precinct to develop tomorrow’s future blockchain experts,” says Lance Hawkins-Dady, head of engineering at Conlog.