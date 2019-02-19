New promo for owning an African domain name

The ZA Central Registry (ZACR) and its subsidiary, Registry Africa, have announced the launch an African geographic Top Level Domains (gTLD’s ) promotion.

The promotion, which is focused on the only four African gTLDs on the continent; dotAfrica, dotJoburg, dotCapetown and dotDurban; is intended to thank both the organisations’ Registrar and Reseller (RaR) partners for their pivotal contribution to the growing local DNS industry.

“As Africa’s leading Registry Operator with the biggest share of individual domains under management, we believe that our RaR partners should be rewarded for their sterling support over the past several years. We look forward to saying Asante Sana to them this February and March through this campaign,” says Lucky Masilela, ZACR & Registry Africa CEO.

ZACR previously brought all four domains to commercial launch by harnessing its technical ability, experience and global contacts. This resulted in a welcome boost to the rising African DNS sector. The organisation believes that without the RaRs who retail the lion’s share of African gTLDs to domain name users, the ZACR administered domain names would not have surpassed the impressive total of over 1,2-million registrations today.

Since 2018, the Registries have been working tirelessly behind the scenes in preparation for the 2019 launch of the Asante Promotion, making every resource and technical support available to their RaR partners. This is part of their effort to ensure that the RaRs may be able to afford their clients the opportunity to take advantage of this special pricing.

“Our Asante Promotion is grounded in Afro-optimism as we start a new year full of hope and promise for the world, Africa and the local DNS industry,” adds Masilela.

Members of the public who would like to connect their products, services and information to the only four gTLDs on the continent are encouraged to visit the asante.africa website to view the full list of participating RaRs and their contact details. They will provide them with all the necessary information regarding this special offer.

“Let’s take ownership of our African gTLDs by working hard in collaboration to help make the Asante Promotion the first of many African domain name highlights in 2019,” Masilela says.