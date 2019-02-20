Product review: the Mecer Xpression Z140C

The Mecer Xpression Z140C is a 14-inch entry-level notebook, or cloudbook.

It’s specifications are as follows:

Item Code: Z140C+

Mecer Xpression 14-inch Z140C+ Windows 10 Entry Level Notebook / Cloudbook

Intel Cherry Trail Quad Core Z8350 CPU (1.44GHz / 1.92GHz, 2MB Cache)

2GB DDR3

32GB NAND Flash Memory (eMMC)

Embedded Intel HD Integrated Graphics W/Share Memory

Embedded 802.11 b/g/n Wireless Lan and Bluetooth 4.0

Built-in 6-in-1 Card Reader

Built-in 0.3M Pixel HD Camera

Built-in Sound, Speakers (2 x 1W), and Microphone 1 Year Warranty

1 x USB3.0,1 x USB2.0 1 x Mini HDMI, Multi Gesture Touch Pad, Li-Polymer Battery (10000mAh, 10 hours operating) & Charger

Microsoft Window Defender Anti-Virus

Microsoft Windows 10 Home Single Language

Dimension: 333 x 220 x 18mm Weight: 1.43kg

Mecer Xpression Z140 C product eview

This is a budget notebook, perfect for students on the go or professionals who need just the essentials.

This notebook has a ‘brushed steel’ texture giving it a premium feel. I really enjoy the feel of the keys and trackpad, which are almost non-slip.

The display is bright enough even in direct sunlight, and when looking at it straight on. The screen tilt is 175%, with a notch to stop it from over-extending. This helps with durability of the screen hinge.

I found the battery life great, being able to comfortably get through most of the day. You can also recharge on the go: the charger is compact and takes up hardly any space or extra weight to carry.

This notebook comes with an internal SD card for expandable storage which is great, especially since the internal storage and memory appear to be fixed and not upgradeable.

This is not a gaming notebook, however it does come with Windows 10 so it’s certainly possible to play some basic apps and games.

The storage on the device is limited since it’s expected that users will use it primarily as a connected device, and long-term storage is expected to be in the cloud.

This also means there is no third-party software, or “bloatware”, which means no unwanted software slowing down the performance.

I do like the fact that this comes with a mini HDMI port allowing for an external display to be used. This is great for presentations, slide shows and even light streaming, and extends the possible use cases and target market for the device.

Using the Webcam was about average for a 2MP camera. I did like the face detection, and the camera would hold up for occasional video chats.

Conclusion: The Mecer Xpression Z140C is comfortable to use as a day-to-day device on the go.

It’s all one needs to get the job done – nothing fancy, at an affordable price.

[Review by Allan Davison; audio credit: bensound.com]