Viu gets SABC rights

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has signed a license agreement with global over-the-top (OTT) video service Viu, operated by PCCW Media and Vuclip.

Through the partnership, Viu gains exclusive digital rights to selected SABC titles, as well as a slate of premium library content for a period of 24 months.

The license agreement, will see SABC 1 programmes Uzalo and audience favourite Skeem Saam, migrating its video playbacks from YouTube onto the Viu app.

Uzalo and Skeem Saam will remain available for viewing on both YouTube and Viu app, until the migration period ends on 28 February 2019, when Viu officially launches in the South African market. Thereafter, the two SAFTA-winning shows latest seasons will exclusively be available on the Viu App or on www.viu.com as a catch up service.

In addition, Viu has also secured Video On Demand (VOD) rights to 18 South African favourites from the SABC catalogue. This includes The Docket, as well as selected dramas and telenovelas including Yizo Yizo, Single Galz, Taryn and Sharon, Ngempela, The Sober Companion, When We Were Black, and Emoyeni.

All programmes licensed exclusively to Viu, remain the property of the SABC.

Madoda Mxakwe, SABC’s group CEO, says: “The SABC is proud to have partnered with Viu SA on this exciting new initiative. As a broadcaster, it is imperative that we continuously move with the times and ensure that our programmes are available through VOD platforms.

“With its experience in delivering and successfully monetising OTT and VOD services across the globe, Viu SA will assist the SABC’s mandate of ensuring universal access for South Africa’s rich home-grown content. This strongly aligns with our strategic objective to identify new revenue streams and, in this particular case, increasing revenue through sub-licensing SABC’s owned Intellectual Property (IP), specifically in the video entertainment space.”

Ryan Solovei, country manager of Viu South Africa, comments: “As a premium platform, we are proud to partner with SABC to provide a digital platform for the broadcaster’s incredible shows. We believe in the power of South African stories, and we look forward to increasing access to these stories to as many people as possible through our digital platform.”