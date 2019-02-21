Job Title: SAP PI/ABAP Developer
Location: Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape
SAP PI Developer needed for my SAP client based in Port Elizabeth for a permanent role. Joining a growing team of SAP professionals within a collaborative environment, whilst working on projects with the newest SAP technology!
SAP PI/ABAP Developer required skills;
- Experience with SAP PI, ABAP and Fiori (HTML5)
- Ability to develop on SAP
- Previous experience with SAP implementation and integration
- Great coding and verbal communication skills
What this opportunity also offers:
- medical contributions
- pension contributions
- annual days leave
- training opportunities
- career growth
