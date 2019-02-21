SAP PI/ABAP Developer

Feb 21, 2019

Job Title: SAP PI/ABAP Developer

Location: Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape

Consultant: Anna Roberts

Contact no.: (contact number)

SAP PI Developer needed for my SAP client based in Port Elizabeth for a permanent role. Joining a growing team of SAP professionals within a collaborative environment, whilst working on projects with the newest SAP technology!

SAP PI/ABAP Developer required skills;

  • Experience with SAP PI, ABAP and Fiori (HTML5)
  • Ability to develop on SAP
  • Previous experience with SAP implementation and integration
  • Great coding and verbal communication skills

What this opportunity also offers:

  • medical contributions
  • pension contributions
  • annual days leave
  • training opportunities
  • career growth

Apply now in order not to miss out and to get ahead of the competition!

(email address)

(contact number)

(contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position