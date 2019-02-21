Unboxing the Mecer Fundi

The 13,3-inch Mecer Fundi, a full HD LED panel convertible Windows 10 Professional notebook, is available to South African users.

Featuring an Intel dual core Celeron C3350 processor, 4GB of DDR3 and 32GB NAND Flash memory, the device may be small (310 x 211x 13.5mm and weighing just 1,3kg), but it packs a lot of power.

We reviewed the 3G version of the Mecer Fundi, with embedded WiFi and Bluetooth.

Included on the device are built-in antenna, Micro SD card reader, a 0,3-pixel HD camera, sound, speakers and microphone.

It boasts two USB 3.0 ports, one mini HDMI and a multi-gesture touch pad.

