Analyst Programmer

Our client, is looking for an Analyst Programmer that can join their team at their offices in Stellenbosch.Key outputs:

Responsible for technical application design, which includes proposal of program solutions to fulfill business requirements.

Identify and provide recommendations on existing systems to enhance the efficiency it provides to business.

Investigate and resolve application functionality related issues.

System development which includes compilation of technical documents and deliverance of program code.

Responsible for system testing and maintenance.

Efficiently understand and maintain the SDLC of applications.

Requirements:

Relevant Diploma or Degree.

5 years+ relevant work experience

Coding using Visual Studio 2015 (or higher): MVC, C#, HTML, JSON, CSS.

Efficient in Microsoft SQ 2015 (or higher) and creation of relational databases.

A keen interest in the latest technologies and mobile development.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Good communication skills (verbal and written).

Good planning, organising and implementing skills.

The ability to build and maintain relationships.

Display business awareness.

Good judgement and problem-solving skills.

Self management abilities.

Be service orientated

If you are interested and you qualify for this position, please apply.

Learn more/Apply for this position