Our client, is looking for an Analyst Programmer that can join their team at their offices in Stellenbosch.Key outputs:
- Responsible for technical application design, which includes proposal of program solutions to fulfill business requirements.
- Identify and provide recommendations on existing systems to enhance the efficiency it provides to business.
- Investigate and resolve application functionality related issues.
- System development which includes compilation of technical documents and deliverance of program code.
- Responsible for system testing and maintenance.
- Efficiently understand and maintain the SDLC of applications.
Requirements:
- Relevant Diploma or Degree.
- 5 years+ relevant work experience
- Coding using Visual Studio 2015 (or higher): MVC, C#, HTML, JSON, CSS.
- Efficient in Microsoft SQ 2015 (or higher) and creation of relational databases.
- A keen interest in the latest technologies and mobile development.
- Accuracy and attention to detail.
- Good communication skills (verbal and written).
- Good planning, organising and implementing skills.
- The ability to build and maintain relationships.
- Display business awareness.
- Good judgement and problem-solving skills.
- Self management abilities.
- Be service orientated
If you are interested and you qualify for this position, please apply.